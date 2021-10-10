Sport

England name strongest available squad for Ashes

Match-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes continues his indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health

10 October 2021 - 17:46 By Manasi Pathak and Sudipto Ganguly

England on Sunday named their strongest available squad for the Ashes tour to Australia, as all-rounders Ben Stokes and Sam Curran missed out but seamer Stuart Broad was included despite the calf injury he picked up in the Test series against India.

Stokes was unavailable as he continues his indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health, while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger. Curran was omitted due to a stress fracture in his lower back...

