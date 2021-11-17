No place for Nkosi as Boks stick with Kriel for England clash

SA make three changes to the starting line-up. In come Cobus Reinach, Lood de Jager and Handrè Pollard

Sbu Nkosi was considered for a berth at wing in the Springbok team for the match against England at Twickenham on Saturday, but coach Jacques Nienaber settled for Jesse Kriel.



Nkosi was a shoe-in to take over at right-wing for the tour, featuring matches against Wales, Scotland, and England after Cheslin Kolbe’s injury, but he was stuck in SA with passport and visa issues. Nkosi’s travel documents were sorted out and he linked up with the Boks before the Scotland match, but Nienaber and the Bok think-tank settled on the plan to have outside centre Kriel at wing...