Tuchel says he’s not worried after Chelsea draw

Aston Villa are looking like a well-oiled machine under Steven Gerrard

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was not worried after the Blues dominated a home league match only to draw for the second time in a row, but for some fans there might be grounds for concern.



True, before Chelsea drew 1-1 with Manchester United, they had looked imperious against Juventus in the Champions League and away to Leicester City, racking up seven goals and conceding none...