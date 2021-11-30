Good Khama: how Kaizer Chiefs star midfielder Billiat got his groove back
The combination of a new system and new players has brought the best out in Khama Billiat
30 November 2021 - 19:54
Kaizer Chiefs’ ascent to second place on the DStv Premiership standings, behind defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, has coincided with the revival of key midfielder Khama Billiat.
Billiat is among the standout performers of the season, along with Neo Maema and Peter Shalulile of Sundowns, Given Mashikinya of Royal AM, Bongokuhle Hlongwane of Maritzburg United and Teboho Mokoena of SuperSport United...
