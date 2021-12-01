CSA to institute ‘world-class’ bio bubble for the marquee Indian tour
Over the past year the Proteas have been involved in no less than eight international cricket BSEs
01 December 2021 - 19:57
In a bid to ensure the incoming tour by India goes ahead later this month, Cricket SA (CSA) has reiterated its capability to institute a biologically safe environment (BSE) of the highest standard.
India are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20s in SA, starting with the first Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on December 17 and running until the fourth T20 match on January 26 at Boland Park in Paarl...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.