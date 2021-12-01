CSA to institute ‘world-class’ bio bubble for the marquee Indian tour

Over the past year the Proteas have been involved in no less than eight international cricket BSEs

In a bid to ensure the incoming tour by India goes ahead later this month, Cricket SA (CSA) has reiterated its capability to institute a biologically safe environment (BSE) of the highest standard.



India are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20s in SA, starting with the first Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on December 17 and running until the fourth T20 match on January 26 at Boland Park in Paarl...