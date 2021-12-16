SAZI HADEBE | The good, the bad and the ugly — another typical year for SA football

Sundowns look set to achieve more in the New Year as they’re currently on top of the Premiership, looking more menacing and set to win a record fifth league title in a row.

There’s also this season’s Caf Champions League and Nedbank Cup that will be wrapped up early in the new year, and Sundowns will be chasing these trophies.

Sundowns’ women’s team has been equally mesmerising. Last week they added a domestic women’s league title on top of being champions in the Cosafa region, as well as the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League winners. A magnificent and well-deserved treble.

Sundowns’ success has come as a result of their coaches and players being given space to produce results without worrying too much about boardroom politics.

When you talk about 2021, you can’t ignore the ugly side of our professional football.

But before I come to the PSL’s off-the-field shenanigans, I think it would be remiss of me not to say a few things about Bafana Bafana, who have had a year which was mixture of hope and misery.

We had hope, because in the new Bafana coach Hugo Broos we seem to have found a man who’s not afraid to bring in the needed changes, and the results are there for everyone to see.

Since taking over in May, the Belgian has played six official matches, all 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, and only one defeat in those matches prevented the team from progressing to the final qualifying round in the New Year.

Broos had the guts to bring a 19-year-old Ethan Brooks and other unknown young players such as Bongokuhle Hlongwane, 21, and Evidence Makgopa, 21, into Bafana Bafana squad. He did wonders with them, winning four qualifiers on the trot, before controversially losing the final qualifier away to Ghana last month.

We have reason to hope and believe that in years to come, this Bafana team will get stronger and stronger, as long we still have Broos at the helm. We’re hopeful, indeed, that Bafana may qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, after missing out on next year’s tournament with Molefi Ntseki at the helm, before Broos’s arrival.

But this year’s football script would not be complete without highlighting the ugly side of the PSL.

Just as the PSL started 2021 controversially, considering how Royal AM’s promotion was dealt with at the end of the 2020-2021 campaign, the league is now ending the year in an even more chaotic fashion.

It is difficult to understand how they’re handling Kaizer Chiefs’ request to have all their Premiership matches in December postponed, because they have reported as many as 36 Covid-19 cases in their camp.

The league’s silence has been deafening, the same as it was when Royal’s matter ended in up court in June.

That Royal complaint may have ended in SA courts, but it may still come back to haunt and embarrass them if the Durban club eventually gets the straight promotion it wanted at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, in the coming months.

The way the PSL is handling Chiefs’ request, which as I write we don’t know has been granted or not — almost a week after it was tabled — has been embarrassing to say the least. But we shouldn’t be surprised.

We all know the PSL’s current structure will always invite trouble to itself. And with this Chiefs matter, I have to say it has come to that point.

You simply can’t be both a player and referee, and then be expected to make decisions that will satisfy all sides, all the time.