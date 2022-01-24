Spot-fixers blackmailed me after filming my cocaine binge: Zim batsman

Brendan Taylor faces a ban after admitted to taking money from an Indian betting syndicate

Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor is facing a ban from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after admitting he received a $15,000 (R228,770) “deposit” for spot-fixing, though he said he was blackmailed and never went through with the arrangement.



Taylor said he was coerced into accepting the money from an Indian businessman in October 2019 and that it took him four months to report the incident to the ICC anti-corruption unit because he feared for his safety...