Smith also in CSA crosshairs
Director of cricket charged for his irregular appointment
23 January 2022 - 00:00
Mark Boucher is in the firing line and director of cricket Graeme Smith has joined him in Cricket SA’s crosshairs.
Proteas coach Boucher has been accused of gross misconduct for which he will appear at a disciplinary hearing...
