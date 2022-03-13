Al Ahly coach Mosimane cautions Sundowns not to do a PSG
The former Sundowns and Bafana mentor warns that the group and knockout stages are two different scenarios
13 March 2022 - 17:18
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has cheekily cautioned his former club Mamelodi Sundowns that form in the group stages of the Caf Champions League can be deceptive, and what counts are the results in the knockout phase...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.