Broos and Bafana concerned about Tau’s fitness

With an eye on Afcon qualifiers starting in June, Percy Tau’s mounting injuries concern Bafana boss Hugo Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is concerned star attacker Percy Tau may not be ready for the crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting in June, after the Al Ahly attacker withdrew injured from the squad to meet Guinea and France...