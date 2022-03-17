Kaizer Chiefs star Dolly ready to help Bafana acclimatise in France
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly is excited about his return to France, where he will look to help his Bafana Bafana teammates acclimatise quicker in the country before their showdown with the world champions.
SA will play the star-studded French national team in Lille on March 29 after their fixture with Guinea in Belgium on March 25.
Dolly is part of coach Hugo Broos' 23-man squad for this month’s two friendlies, which Bafana are using as part of their preparations for the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers starting in June.
France are expected to field stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema.
The 29-year-old Dolly spent four years, between 2017 and 2021, playing for French Ligue 1 side Montpellier.
“I didn’t expect to go back to France so soon but it’s good memories to see the stadiums I played in and perhaps see people that I know from France,” Dolly said.
“It would be good to go back and just share my experience with the boys. It’s a new team and we are going to be playing one of the top teams in the world.
“France have good players playing in top leagues. It’s a good experience for us to go there and see how good we are at the top.”
Dolly shared information about the city of Lille, where he often played during his four-year stay in Ligue 1.
“Lille is not one of the biggest towns but it’s not far from Paris. I played with a few players that also played at Lille [in my time] at Montpellier. And [Troyes striker] Lebo Mothiba grew up playing in the academy of Lille, so he told me a few things about it, but most of the cities are quite similar,” Chiefs' attacking midfielder said.
“I’ve played there a few times and I know about the city and what the stadium looks like. It's for me to guide the players there and help where I can.”
Despite having donned the Bafana jersey regularly, Dolly said he still gets excitement from national team call-ups.
“I believe every player should be proud to be representing the country and I've always said that. Since I’ve been a youngster and started playing football, I wanted to be part of the Bafana set-up,” he said.
“Also, it shows that I’m doing well on the field and it’s good for my club, Kaizer Chiefs.”
Dolly still has to face Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership at FNB Stadium on Saturday for Chiefs at 7.30pm before joining the Bafana camp.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.