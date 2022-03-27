Proteas knock India out of World Cup. England lie in wait in the semis

SA, who beat England in the group stages by three wickets, are looking to reach the final for the first time

SA warmed up for their semifinal clash against England, successfully chasing down the second-highest total in the history of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to knock India out of the competition with a nail-biting three-wicket win in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday...