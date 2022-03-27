Proteas knock India out of World Cup. England lie in wait in the semis
SA, who beat England in the group stages by three wickets, are looking to reach the final for the first time
27 March 2022 - 17:16
SA warmed up for their semifinal clash against England, successfully chasing down the second-highest total in the history of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to knock India out of the competition with a nail-biting three-wicket win in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.