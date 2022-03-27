Cricket
Though not entirely unexpected, Proteas’ capitulation still stings
National team now in danger of having to go through qualifying rounds before the World Cup
27 March 2022 - 00:00
SA’s capitulation in the one-day international (ODI) series against Bangladesh was a shock to the system — not so much because they lost to the Tigers but the manner in which they went down in the decider...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.