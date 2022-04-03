Rejuvenated Lions learn how to stay in the fight
After a poor start to the United Rugby Championship, the Lions have bounced back by winning their last four games
03 April 2022 - 17:31
Character and adaptability have stood as pillars in the Lions’ sequence of four straight home victories in the United Rugby Championship (URC)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.