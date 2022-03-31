×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Let’s hope the Bulls’ cheap-ticket gamble won’t leave them singing the blues

With the Bulls charging R25 a ticket, Saturday’s URC match against Ulster looks set to be a sell-out

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
31 March 2022 - 20:20

The Bulls’ decision to sell match day tickets for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Ulster for R25 each looks set to be vindicated...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Next two rounds in URC league crucial as top-eight starts to shape up Sport
  2. Vincent Tshituka’s mission: to become a Bok Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Vokozela’s debut confirms Connect Academy is on the right track Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Business as usual: ‘If you’re a coach of colour in SA, you ... Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | It’s time Saru blew the final whistle on Jurie Roux matter Sport
  6. LIAM DEL CARME | After an offside start, SA just might blitz URC opponents Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Wessels steers EP to night series final victory Sport
  2. Third time unlucky but SA women hold their heads high after World Cup exit Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Let’s hope the Bulls’ cheap-ticket gamble won’t leave them ... Sport
  4. Stormers’ prospects take flight, but there’s much drag Sport
  5. Sharks eighthman Notshe working hard to regain X-factor and Bok place Sport

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...