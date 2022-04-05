KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Come on, SA, be bullish and storm Cape Town Stadium on Saturday
That’s where the Stormers take on the Bulls, so for SA rugby’s health, get there and show the world you back our boys
05 April 2022 - 20:08
Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) super-showdown in Cape Town between the Stormers and Bulls demands a crowd in excess of 20,000. This match is bigger than the result. It is about the health of South African rugby and requires a statement from this country’s fans that there remains an appetite for the biggest matches between north and south...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.