MARK KEOHANE | Come on, SA, be bullish and storm Cape Town Stadium on Saturday

That’s where the Stormers take on the Bulls, so for SA rugby’s health, get there and show the world you back our boys

Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) super-showdown in Cape Town between the Stormers and Bulls demands a crowd in excess of 20,000. This match is bigger than the result. It is about the health of South African rugby and requires a statement from this country’s fans that there remains an appetite for the biggest matches between north and south...