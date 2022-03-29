×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | Rerig Rassie! European clubs turn Boks from chumps to champs

Ditching the foolish rule of only picking SA-based players for the Boks is a big reason for their change in fortunes

29 March 2022 - 20:30 By Mark Keohane

SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, in his new Daily Mail weekly rugby column, publicly thanked all of England’s club rugby owners for helping pay the salaries of his best Springboks. He should also have been thanking England’s club coaches for turning players from club buys into international assets for the Springboks...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Kick SA’s three-Test series against Wales to the youngsters Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Sink the Bismarck, not the entire team Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Bulls’ red-letter Saturday looks to be Munster’s blue Monday Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Rugby officials should apply the laws, not try to interpret them Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Boklash: Bakkies, as only he can, was just telling it like it is Sport
  6. MARK KEOHANE | White’s Bulls can go all the way in the URC Sport

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Rerig Rassie! European clubs turn Boks from chumps to champs Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Joyi as Nkosinathi retains IBF title Sport
  3. Bangladesh series gives Proteas’ backup bowlers their chance to bloom Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Loose-lipped Johnny du Plooy was a portent of drugs to come Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Zungu salvages draw against Super Eagles Sport

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...