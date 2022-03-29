KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | Rerig Rassie! European clubs turn Boks from chumps to champs

Ditching the foolish rule of only picking SA-based players for the Boks is a big reason for their change in fortunes

SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, in his new Daily Mail weekly rugby column, publicly thanked all of England’s club rugby owners for helping pay the salaries of his best Springboks. He should also have been thanking England’s club coaches for turning players from club buys into international assets for the Springboks...