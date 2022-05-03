×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Soccer stars like Senzo thrown into celebrity lifestyle with no guidance: Marawa

Captaining Pirates and playing for Bafana, his high profile almost compelled him to live the ‘rock star’ lifestyle

03 May 2022 - 19:57 By Marc Strydom

The Netflix documentary on Senzo Meyiwa highlights the pitfalls for young footballers from a tough background being drawn into a celebrity world, says radio presenter and sports anchor Robert Marawa...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘I don’t know what the charges are’: police chief Mawela on arrest of advocate ... South Africa
  2. Senzo Meyiwa's final moments News
  3. ‘It’s been dragging on for far too long’ — SA hopes for justice in Senzo Meyiwa ... Soccer
  4. MARC STRYDOM | Let’s hope SA can at last make sense of Senzo’s senseless murder Sport
  5. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | A statue arises in Spain, and talk of a statue in SA Sport

Most read

  1. Soccer stars like Senzo thrown into celebrity lifestyle with no guidance: Marawa Sport
  2. ‘I feel sorry for Jomo’: Chiefs coach saddened by Cosmos’s relegation Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Petersen has Bangladesh batsmen in a spin Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Time to bench soccer and get behind athletes and swimmers Sport
  5. Lions pivot Jordan Hendrikse bets on consistency to achieve his Bok goal Sport

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa