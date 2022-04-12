‘It’s been dragging on for far too long’ — SA hopes for justice in Senzo Meyiwa case

The resumption of the trial into the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has raised hopes of justice finally being served.

Taking to social media this week, some said they believe the soccer star and his family will see justice, while others have little faith in the system.

Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 in “a botched robbery” in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.