Blackpool forward Jake Daniels shows bottle by announcing he is gay
The 17-year-old forward hopes to become a role model for others
17 May 2022 - 19:26
Blackpool forward Jake Daniels announced on Monday that he is gay, becoming the first active male British professional soccer player to do so since the late Justin Fashanu in 1990...
