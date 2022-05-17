×

Sport

Blackpool forward Jake Daniels shows bottle by announcing he is gay

The 17-year-old forward hopes to become a role model for others

17 May 2022 - 19:26 By Alan Baldwin

Blackpool forward Jake Daniels announced on Monday that he is gay, becoming the first active male British professional soccer player to do so since the late Justin Fashanu in 1990...

