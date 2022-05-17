Rassie’s water-carrying days are numbered
World Rugby cracks down on on-field coaching, so if he gets up to his old tricks he’ll be punished with a penalty kick
17 May 2022 - 19:25
World Rugby has moved to limit on-field coaching, controversially employed by the Springboks against the British and Irish Lions last year, by approving trials to limit non-playing personnel entering the field during a match...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.