EDITORIAL | Rassie was rash, but World Rugby is being downright childish

Its over-the-top punishment of the Bok boss is typically defensive and means everyone loses

World Rugby’s imposition of stiff sanctions on SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus has sparked furious debate. For Springbok supporters it is an emotive issue and comes in the same week that not one Springbok (or All Black) player made the cut for World Rugby’s annual awards. The timing of the announcement to ban Erasmus ahead of a crunch game against England has upped the controversy.



When the emotions are set aside, however, it becomes clear none of the sides in this sorry saga have covered themselves in glory...