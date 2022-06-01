CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | The PSL desperately needs competition, not another procession by Downs

After winning the league by 16 points, Sundowns need to be put under more pressure by Chiefs and Pirates

So, another Premier Soccer League (PSL) is done and dusted. Well not quite if you’re Swallows FC, University of Pretoria (Tuks) and Cape Town All Stars who will officially finish their campaign after the completion of the PSL’s ridiculous promotion/relegation playoffs next week...