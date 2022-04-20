×

Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | ‘Losing the right games’ is all very well but Petro are no pushovers

Rulani Mokwena’s confidence is admirable but his words may come back to haunt him if his team are complacent

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
20 April 2022 - 20:26

“If you want to succeed in football, lose the right match. And I think we lost the right match.”..

