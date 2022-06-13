Man City prepare for the Haaland fling as Norwegian joins from Dortmund

Erling Haaland scored 86 goals in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund since his debut in January 2020

After five goals in four Nations League games for Norway, interest in striker Erling Haaland is at fever pitch as he was unveiled as a Manchester City player in what will be one of the biggest transfers of the English close season...