Man City prepare for the Haaland fling as Norwegian joins from Dortmund
Erling Haaland scored 86 goals in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund since his debut in January 2020
13 June 2022 - 19:20
After five goals in four Nations League games for Norway, interest in striker Erling Haaland is at fever pitch as he was unveiled as a Manchester City player in what will be one of the biggest transfers of the English close season...
