×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Bold investment: Bok brains trust’s selection of Jantjies is brave

Flyhalf is not the most popular among fans, and if Boks struggle to dominate Wales, he may face wrath from the stands

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
28 June 2022 - 19:48

Elton Jantjies’ selection in the starting team for the Springboks’ opening Test against Wales on Saturday is as bold as it is brave...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Springbok squad for international season raises a few eyebrows Sport
  2. Nienaber starts prepping for Bok season with camp in Pretoria Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Boks desperately need a fit and firing Pollard Sport
  4. Lions pivot Jordan Hendrikse bets on consistency to achieve his Bok goal Sport

Most read

  1. Boks look to slowly blood youngsters among the seasoned campaigners Sport
  2. If the Kapp fits: Test century a career highlight for Proteas all-rounder Sport
  3. Bold investment: Bok brains trust’s selection of Jantjies is brave Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Botile bombs his way to fourth title defence Sport
  5. Blast from the past: quick-thinking Germishuys is Bok hero against Lions Sport

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms