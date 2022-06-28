Bold investment: Bok brains trust’s selection of Jantjies is brave
Flyhalf is not the most popular among fans, and if Boks struggle to dominate Wales, he may face wrath from the stands
28 June 2022 - 19:48
Elton Jantjies’ selection in the starting team for the Springboks’ opening Test against Wales on Saturday is as bold as it is brave...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.