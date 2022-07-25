×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Show them the money: why Banyana deserve better, not equal, pay than Bafana

To address the imbalances of the past, Safa should go beyond equal pay

25 July 2022 - 20:13 By Njabulo Ngidi

The success men’s football enjoys today came in part because of the destruction of women’s football. At the height of WW1, with men heavily involved in one of the deadliest episodes in world history, women kept their countries going...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘We need to do more to celebrate you’ — SA celebs praise Banyana Banyana TshisaLIVE
  2. Banyana goalkeeper Dlamini: Moroccan crowd ‘made us play tiki-taka’ Soccer
  3. WATCH | Banyana captain Jane on equal pay: ‘We hope things will change’ Soccer
  4. Banyana were so optimistic coach Ellis was ‘worried about overconfidence’ Soccer

Most read

  1. Show them the money: why Banyana deserve better, not equal, pay than Bafana Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Smith bats his way to mammoth 277 Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks bomb the All Blacks in Bloem Sport
  4. All Blacks’ Foster not the first coach to touch down in SA under pressure Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Big Easy bags second British Open Sport

Latest Videos

Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...
Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'