Blast from the past: High jumping Hestrie will always have Paris

Today in SA sports history: August 31
30 August 2022 - 20:57
1980 — Provincial rugby player Chris Burger dies about 12 hours after suffering a broken neck in a Currie Cup match between Western Province and Free State in Bloemfontein. Burger, a utility player, was at fullback for WP on the day. He had been caught in possession deep inside his own half and a maul formed. Burger is believed to have suffered the fatal injury when two Free State players charged in and collapsed the maul. After all the players got up, Burger continued to lie there, motionless but conscious. Just before the start of the match both teams had stood for a minute’s silence to honour Free State prop Rampie Stander, who had collapsed and died after a training session just three days earlier. Free State won the encounter 7-6...
