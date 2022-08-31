×

Sport

Bok legend Fourie backs De Allende to step up in Am’s absence

‘I think we have always underestimated the Wallabies,’ says Lions assistant coach

31 August 2022 - 21:01 By Grant Shub

Former Springbok centre Jaque Fourie foresees the regular midfield pairing of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am soon breaking the 29-Test centre partnership record set by himself and Jean de Villiers...

