Boks ‘never look for shortcuts’: Kitshoff on Nic White incident

Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff would only say the Springboks “never look for shortcuts” in response to the controversial incident that saw scrumhalf Faf de Klerk yellow-carded in SA’s 25-17 Rugby Championship defeat to Australia on Saturday.

Consecutive defeats against arch-rivals the All Blacks and Wallabies have been bitter pills to swallow for the Boks. Kitshoff said the Springboks are determined to rebound with a win in Sydney on Saturday.

A decision to yellow-card De Klerk for brushing his fingers in the face of opposite number Nic White in Adelaide incensed Bok fans.

They were unhappy with the alleged theatrics of White, who grabbed his face and fell to the ground after the incident.

Asked if Australia appeared to get away with gamesmanship and whether that affected the Boks, Kitshoff said: “As a team, we want to play the game inside the law book with as much aggression, power and speed as possible.