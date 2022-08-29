Boks ‘never look for shortcuts’: Kitshoff on Nic White incident
Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff would only say the Springboks “never look for shortcuts” in response to the controversial incident that saw scrumhalf Faf de Klerk yellow-carded in SA’s 25-17 Rugby Championship defeat to Australia on Saturday.
Consecutive defeats against arch-rivals the All Blacks and Wallabies have been bitter pills to swallow for the Boks. Kitshoff said the Springboks are determined to rebound with a win in Sydney on Saturday.
A decision to yellow-card De Klerk for brushing his fingers in the face of opposite number Nic White in Adelaide incensed Bok fans.
They were unhappy with the alleged theatrics of White, who grabbed his face and fell to the ground after the incident.
Asked if Australia appeared to get away with gamesmanship and whether that affected the Boks, Kitshoff said: “As a team, we want to play the game inside the law book with as much aggression, power and speed as possible.
“We never look for shortcuts in any way. What happens is games are played and you are trying to get the upper hand as much as possible.
“It all comes down to ref interpretation, the way the ARs [assistant referees] are seeing the way the game has panned out and the stakes that are involved.
“I don’t want to comment on the opposition getting away with certain tricks or tactics. We just want to play a great Test match.”
After slumping to losses against the All Blacks in Johannesburg and Adelaide, the wounded Boks will have their backs to the wall in round four of the Rugby Championship as they meet Australia again in Sydney (kickoff 11.35am SA time).
The Wallabies have become a hoodoo team for the Boks, who last tasted success on Australian soil in Brisbane in 2013.
“Two defeats is a bitter pill to swallow, but I still believe totally that this is a talented and experienced World Cup-winning team,” Kitshoff said.
“If we execute our plans we will get back on the winning track. I have complete confidence and believe with my whole heart that this team can get anything right.”
Kitshoff said there had been a thorough review of the loss in Adelaide and the Boks were looking ahead with confidence.
“As players, we are very disappointed with back-to-back losses,” he said.
“But I believe it is all in our control and this team has got the capability, talent and experience to be world beaters.
“I feel confident this Springbok team can excel at any given moment. As the saying goes, seven days is a short time, but in rugby terms, it is a lot of time to turn things around. So I truly believe this team can turn things around and play a winning style of rugby.
“Of course, we are extremely disappointed after the Adelaide defeat. We gave ourselves a lot of opportunities where we could have scored tries and played extremely good rugby.”