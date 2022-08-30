Boks have to show backbone with a new spine against the Wallabies

Having lost two Tests in a row the backbone of the Springbok team was always going to face a stern examination in Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against the Wallabies in Sydney.

As it turns out they will go into the encounter with a dramatically altered spine, with injury forcing coach Jacques Nienaber into heavy-handed intervention.

Changes at fullback, centre, flyhalf, scrumhalf, No 8 and hooker make for a considerable overhaul at the core of the team, but the alterations don't stop there.

Canan Moodie, the 19-year-old prodigy from the Bulls, has been included on the right wing, Franco Mostert is at blindside flank, while Steven Kitshoff is the starting loose head prop.