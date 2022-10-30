Boks against No. 1 team Ireland a tasty World Cup aperitif: O’Cuinneagain
Kolisi could lead men in green and gold to back-to-back World Cup glory, ex-Blitzboks and Ireland international says
30 October 2022 - 19:12 By Grant Shub
Dion O’Cuinneagain, who holds the distinction of having captained the Irish national team and Springbok Sevens side, says the Boks are on track well ahead of next year’s World Cup but will have their credentials properly examined on next month’s end-of-year tour...
Boks against No. 1 team Ireland a tasty World Cup aperitif: O’Cuinneagain
Kolisi could lead men in green and gold to back-to-back World Cup glory, ex-Blitzboks and Ireland international says
Dion O’Cuinneagain, who holds the distinction of having captained the Irish national team and Springbok Sevens side, says the Boks are on track well ahead of next year’s World Cup but will have their credentials properly examined on next month’s end-of-year tour...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos