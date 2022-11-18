MARK KEOHANE | South Africa 'A' embarrassed by fringe players up north
Allowing players to wear the Springbok emblem on their jersey for their two matches was out of place with the occasion
18 November 2022 - 10:58 By Mark Keohane
The South African “A” two matches up north were a shambles. The matches should never have happened in the context of the challenge that faces South Africa’s leading teams in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) and Europe's Heineken Cup...
MARK KEOHANE | South Africa 'A' embarrassed by fringe players up north
Allowing players to wear the Springbok emblem on their jersey for their two matches was out of place with the occasion
The South African “A” two matches up north were a shambles. The matches should never have happened in the context of the challenge that faces South Africa’s leading teams in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) and Europe's Heineken Cup...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos