Blast from the past: Kirsten and Klusener cash in against India
Today in SA sports history: December 1
30 November 2022 - 21:00
1906 — The Springboks score three tries as they win their first-ever encounter against Wales 11-0 in Swansea. Fullback Steve Coetzee, wing Bob Loubser and forward Klondyke Raaff dotted down, with Coetzee adding one conversion. ..
Blast from the past: Kirsten and Klusener cash in against India
Today in SA sports history: December 1
1906 — The Springboks score three tries as they win their first-ever encounter against Wales 11-0 in Swansea. Fullback Steve Coetzee, wing Bob Loubser and forward Klondyke Raaff dotted down, with Coetzee adding one conversion. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos