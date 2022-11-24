Sport

Blast from the past: Donald has England batsmen ducking and diving

Today in SA sports history: November 25

24 November 2022 - 22:13
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1999 — Allan Donald and Shaun Pollock destroy England’s top-order on the first morning of the first Test at the Wanderers. They took four wickets inside the first three overs, with Donald taking three, to reduce the tourists to 2/4, a position from which they couldn’t recover and the home side went on to win by an innings and 21 runs. SA bowled out England for 122, with Donald taking 6/53 and Pollock 4/16 and then made 403/9 with Daryll Cullinan scoring 108. SA bowled out England for 260 in their second innings, with Donald picking up five more wickets to finish the match with 11/127. Pollock landed another four wickets. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Bafana shoot down Super Eagles Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Philander sparks dramatic Proteas comeback against Aussies Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Kgatlana goal for Banyana clips Super Falcons’ wings Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Last-gasp Mbonambi try helps Boks edge France Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Muis is the big cheese in British horse racing Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Four-try Slaptjips helps Boks fry the French in Paris Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Boks edge England to finish year-end tour unbeaten Sport

Most read

  1. Argentina’s shock loss to Saudi Arabia crashes Buenos Aires breakfast party Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Fish still shows the competitive edge Bafana players are ... Sport
  3. Elgar’s mission: pass experience to protégés like Brevis to groom Test Proteas Sport
  4. In classically African fashion, Senegal matched Netherlands but were let down ... Sport
  5. While Nienaber hops minefield, siege mentality may drive Boks against England Sport

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference