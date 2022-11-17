Blast from the past: Kgatlana goal for Banyana clips Super Falcons’ wings
Today in SA sports history: November 18
17 November 2022 - 21:25
1995 — Left wing Chester Williams scores two tries as the Springboks beat England 24-14 at Twickenham. Scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen scored SA’s third try...
Blast from the past: Kgatlana goal for Banyana clips Super Falcons’ wings
Today in SA sports history: November 18
1995 — Left wing Chester Williams scores two tries as the Springboks beat England 24-14 at Twickenham. Scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen scored SA’s third try...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos