KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | The gloom of Europe isn’t all doom
As SA sides enter the Heineken and Challenge Cups for the first time, they need to be circumspect about life on the road
08 December 2022 - 21:18 By Mark Keohane
South Africa, welcome to Europe, especially the Stormers, who will play in two degree temperatures a week after playing under gloriously sunny South African afternoon skies. ..
KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | The gloom of Europe isn’t all doom
As SA sides enter the Heineken and Challenge Cups for the first time, they need to be circumspect about life on the road
South Africa, welcome to Europe, especially the Stormers, who will play in two degree temperatures a week after playing under gloriously sunny South African afternoon skies. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos