Sport

Blast from the past: Determined De Villiers makes Dakar Rally history

Today in SA sports history: January 17

16 January 2023 - 20:29
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1899 — Young Pluto, a fighter of mixed race, becomes the first South African to challenge for a world boxing title when he takes on George Dixon for the featherweight crown in New York. He was heavier than the stipulated weight and was knocked out in the 10th round. According to some reports Pluto was born Joe Brown in Port Elizabeth and had a couple of fights in SA in 1888 before emigrating to Australia. However, subsequent reports say Pluto was born in Nova Scotia...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Lipstick Lady believes Banyana can kiss World Cup glory, but it won’t be easy Sport
  2. Djokovic says deportation drama paved way to 2022 success Sport
  3. A rollercoaster ride: 2022 SA Rugby season in review Sport
  4. Nonkululeko Mlaba’s star to light up women’s T20 World Cup in SA Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | We’re long past extra time waiting for Safa to reach the goals Sport

Most read

  1. Djokovic says deportation drama paved way to 2022 success Sport
  2. Laporte's fall from grace does not come as a shock Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Following the Boks abroad is filled with hazards, but at least ... Sport
  4. A rollercoaster ride: 2022 SA Rugby season in review Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Determined De Villiers makes Dakar Rally history Sport

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...