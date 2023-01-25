CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | The only consistent thing about Pirates is their inconsistency
The Bucs have little silverware to show for the past 10 years, largely due to the club’s unpredictable form on the field and haphazard way of buying of players
25 January 2023 - 22:22
It’s amazing how little opportunity we get to write about one of South Africa’s biggest and oldest football clubs, Orlando Pirates. I normally get some supporters, especially Kaizer Chiefs fans, accusing me of saying too little about Pirates, especially their flaws...
CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | The only consistent thing about Pirates is their inconsistency
The Bucs have little silverware to show for the past 10 years, largely due to the club’s unpredictable form on the field and haphazard way of buying of players
It’s amazing how little opportunity we get to write about one of South Africa’s biggest and oldest football clubs, Orlando Pirates. I normally get some supporters, especially Kaizer Chiefs fans, accusing me of saying too little about Pirates, especially their flaws...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos