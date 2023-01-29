Blast from the past: Clarke scythes through South African batting line-up
Today in SA sports history: January 30
29 January 2023 - 19:59
1984 — Sylvester Clarke of the rebel West Indians spearheads a remarkable fightback as he takes five wickets on the third day of the final four-day Test in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha), helping to bowl out South Africa for 127. The visitors went on to win the match by six wickets and take the four-match series 2-1. ..
