Sport

Blast from the past: Clarke scythes through South African batting line-up

Today in SA sports history: January 30

29 January 2023 - 19:59
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1984 — Sylvester Clarke of the rebel West Indians spearheads a remarkable fightback as he takes five wickets on the third day of the final four-day Test in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha), helping to bowl out South Africa for 127. The visitors went on to win the match by six wickets and take the four-match series 2-1.  ..

