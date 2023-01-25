Sport

Ferreira focused on Frances, but still has SA tennis somewhere on his mind

Wayne Ferreira is disappointed about the lack of tournaments and opportunities for children to play in SA

25 January 2023 - 22:23 By Grant Shub

According to ex-ATP top six player Wayne Ferreira, who has been coaching American Frances Tiafoe since 2020, the 25-year-old has what it takes to become a top 10 player...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Korda stuns Medvedev after sun shines on Tsitsipas, Swiatek Sport
  2. Russian flags banned at Australian Open after Ukraine complaint Sport
  3. Novak Djokovic feels the love as Australian Open feels the heat Sport
  4. Nadal 'destroyed mentally' as Aussie Open ends with another injury Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: First Soweto derby produces 10-goal thriller Sport
  2. SA20 may have been as good for England, ahead of ODIs, as it has for SA Sport
  3. COMMENT | Post-Covid wasteland and Rulani’s brilliance make Sundowns even more ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Rhodes puts up a fight but SA lose to Australia in ODI ... Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Save the Great White-Collar Hope Sport

Latest Videos

Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg
Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down