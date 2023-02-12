Sport

Blast from the past: Bertish charges to big-wave victory at Mavericks

Today in SA sports history: February 13

12 February 2023 - 20:03
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1972 — Eric de Vries, described as “a sort of seam bowler”, takes seven wickets for four runs to help Springs High School Old Boys bowl out Benoni in a club cricket match. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Saffa-inspired Scots a stunning sight Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | How can our talented young players become superstars if they’re ... Sport
  3. Bavuma’s hard work paid off with place in the SA20 sun: SA batting coach Sport
  4. Where are South Africa's top rugby player exports headed? Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Babangida brace sends Bafana out of Cup of Nations Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Waqar waltzes through Proteas’ batting line-up Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Bafana make slow start to Afcon defence Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Sono goal helps Pirates sink Chiefs in Top Four final Sport

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Saffa-inspired Scots a stunning sight Sport
  2. Six Nations shows Boks’ World Cup Pool B increasingly laden with peril Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | How can our talented young players become superstars if they’re ... Sport
  4. 'I tell him to walk barefoot': Sundowns coach Mokwena on keeping Mailula ... Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Planning too far ahead can create its own pitfalls Sport

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...