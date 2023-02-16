THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | The one-sided maul is not everyone’s cup of tea
One of the Boks’ most reliable weapons, the maul, has been referred to as sanctioned cheating
16 February 2023 - 21:45
Critics may consider it a metaphor for the modern game. Those on the fence may venture that it is rugby’s way of going somewhere slowly. Proponents of the maul, however, would rather suffer under stampeding studs attached to eight sets of tree trunk legs before wishing it away...
