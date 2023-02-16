Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | The one-sided maul is not everyone’s cup of tea

One of the Boks’ most reliable weapons, the maul, has been referred to as sanctioned cheating

16 February 2023 - 21:45
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Critics may consider it a metaphor for the modern game. Those on the fence may venture that it is rugby’s way of going somewhere slowly. Proponents of the maul, however, would rather suffer under stampeding studs attached to eight sets of tree trunk legs before wishing it away...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Planning too far ahead can create its own pitfalls Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Can the Six Nations heavyweights go one better this year? Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | The RFU is tackling a tricky issue with its new law Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | A fit RG Snyman could be a bonus for the Boks Sport

Most read

  1. Saile can be a hit, but even Messi could feel pressure at this Chiefs: Nyirenda Sport
  2. Sharks about to enter deep water Sport
  3. All grizzle and guts, Conrad plots making Proteas world’s best Test team again Sport
  4. OPINION | A Qatari bid for Manchester United would be a mismatch Sport
  5. Mondli Khumalo, who was in a coma after UK attack, collapses on return to ... Sport

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage