Sport

SA20 whittled candidates for future Proteas captain to one name — Markram

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain was the catalyst for the team’s success

16 February 2023 - 21:46 By Stuart Hess
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Aiden Markram is too nice a guy to blatantly say it — but the SA20 whittled the candidates for future Proteas captain to a group containing just one name. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Sunrisers Eastern Cape claim inaugural SA20 title Cricket
  2. Many more domestic players will want to share in SA20 riches now Cricket
  3. All grizzle and guts, Conrad plots making Proteas world’s best Test team again Sport
  4. SA20 proves there's ample young talent Sport

Most read

  1. Saile can be a hit, but even Messi could feel pressure at this Chiefs: Nyirenda Sport
  2. Sharks about to enter deep water Sport
  3. All grizzle and guts, Conrad plots making Proteas world’s best Test team again Sport
  4. OPINION | A Qatari bid for Manchester United would be a mismatch Sport
  5. Mondli Khumalo, who was in a coma after UK attack, collapses on return to ... Sport

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage