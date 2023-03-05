Test Championship driving trend towards shorter matches
Of the last 15 Tests played in India, only two reached day five, nine ending in three days
05 March 2023 - 21:06 By Amlan Chakraborty
Planning a trip to see the fifth day of a Test match anywhere in the world is a sign of unbridled optimism, but do so in India at the moment and you might find people questioning your sanity...
Test Championship driving trend towards shorter matches
Of the last 15 Tests played in India, only two reached day five, nine ending in three days
Planning a trip to see the fifth day of a Test match anywhere in the world is a sign of unbridled optimism, but do so in India at the moment and you might find people questioning your sanity...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos