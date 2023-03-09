KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | The Currie Cup still has an important place in SA rugby
When it come to prestige, history and nostalgia, the Currie Cup still ranks high and is an important breeding ground for top young talent
09 March 2023 - 20:40 By Mark Keohane
The sponsors may not think the Currie Cup matters any more but in South African rugby, South Africa’s oldest and grandest domestic competition is still a fan favourite and it remains a competition the players want to win. ..
KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | The Currie Cup still has an important place in SA rugby
When it come to prestige, history and nostalgia, the Currie Cup still ranks high and is an important breeding ground for top young talent
The sponsors may not think the Currie Cup matters any more but in South African rugby, South Africa’s oldest and grandest domestic competition is still a fan favourite and it remains a competition the players want to win. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos