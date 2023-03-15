Sport

Blast from the past: SA’s relay juggernaut storms to gold in Melbourne

Today in SA sport history: March 16

15 March 2023 - 21:07
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1996 — Anton Gilmore fails in his bid to capture the WBU’s vacant junior-featherweight title, losing on points to American Max Gomez in Bushkill, US...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard decries state of Safa’s School of ... Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | SA boxing is on the canvas and staring at a full count Sport
  3. After small, unexpected profit in 2023, CSA eyes SA20 as future money-spinner Sport
  4. The Proteas’ bowling remains their most potent weapon Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Mitchell tames The Tiger but judges are unmoved Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Mitchell cuts Beard down to size in 10th title defence Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Mokoena sails to silver at world indoor champs Sport

Most read

  1. Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard decries state of Safa’s School of ... Sport
  2. After small, unexpected profit in 2023, CSA eyes SA20 as future money-spinner Sport
  3. The Proteas’ bowling remains their most potent weapon Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | SA boxing is on the canvas and staring at a full count Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Stormers rightfully show faith in Dobson’s dynamic coaching style Sport

Latest Videos

Mapping German tourist's final steps on hiking app one month after he went ...
'Fighter's show them times two what you can do!': Malema on 'national shutdown' ...