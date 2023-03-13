Sport

Blast from the past: Mitchell cuts Beard down to size in 10th title defence

Today in SA sports history: March 14

13 March 2023 - 20:33
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1906 — South Africa’s cricketers claim their first-ever series triumph, beating England by 243 runs in the third Test at the Old Wanderers for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match contest. Maitland Hathorn and Gordon White scored a century in each SA innings, of 385 and 349/5 declared. The hosts’ opening bowler, Tip Snooke, took 8/70 as England, chasing 440 for victory, were bowled out for 196. He finished the match with a haul of 12/127...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. The Proteas’ bowling remains their most potent weapon Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Lions set to fall short of URC play-off spot again Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | The Currie Cup still has an important place in SA rugby Sport
  4. Flightless Griffons hit the road back in Currie Cup as struggles persist Sport
  5. Finally, the age of Aiden has dawned Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Mokoena sails to silver at world indoor champs Sport
  7. Blast from the past: SA thrash Australia in PE before 22 years in the wilderness Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Hands of Stone Ledwaba retains world title Sport

Most read

  1. The Proteas’ bowling remains their most potent weapon Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Lions set to fall short of URC play-off spot again Sport
  3. Blast from the past: SA’s Silver Assassin takes out world-ranked American Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | The Currie Cup still has an important place in SA rugby Sport
  5. Why Lucas Radebe’s mom was unimpressed when he became a star at Leeds Sport

Latest Videos

Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work
Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...