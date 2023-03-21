Blast from the past: Rain pours cold water on South Africa’s World Cup aspirations
Today in SA sport history: March 22
21 March 2023 - 19:41
1974 — American racing car driver Peter Revson, an heir to the Revlon cosmetics empire, is killed at Kyalami when his Shadow DN3 hits a barrier at Barbecue Bend during testing ahead of the SA Grand Prix. The vehicle burst into flames and rival drivers Graham Hill, Eddie Keizan and Emerson Fittipaldi stopped to try pull Revson from the wreckage. Revson, who died on impact, was wearing a gold locket with the inscription, “If not for you — Margi”, given to him by his American girlfriend, Marjorie Wallace, who had just become the first reigning Miss World to be fired for not fulfilling the conditions of her job. Revson, who had posted two F1 victories, had finished second at the SA GP the previous year and third in 1972 for his first F1 podium finish...
Blast from the past: Rain pours cold water on South Africa’s World Cup aspirations
Today in SA sport history: March 22
1974 — American racing car driver Peter Revson, an heir to the Revlon cosmetics empire, is killed at Kyalami when his Shadow DN3 hits a barrier at Barbecue Bend during testing ahead of the SA Grand Prix. The vehicle burst into flames and rival drivers Graham Hill, Eddie Keizan and Emerson Fittipaldi stopped to try pull Revson from the wreckage. Revson, who died on impact, was wearing a gold locket with the inscription, “If not for you — Margi”, given to him by his American girlfriend, Marjorie Wallace, who had just become the first reigning Miss World to be fired for not fulfilling the conditions of her job. Revson, who had posted two F1 victories, had finished second at the SA GP the previous year and third in 1972 for his first F1 podium finish...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos