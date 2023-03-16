Sport

Blast from the past: Aussies edge Proteas to claim Test series

Today in SA sports history: March 17

16 March 2023 - 21:38
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1953 — The second Test between South Africa and New Zealand ends in a tame draw in Auckland, with the hosts 31/2 at stumps chasing 333 for victory. The visitors, who won the series 1-0, were boosted by Russell Endean’s 116 in their first innings of 377. Spinner Hugh Tayfield took 5/62 in the Kiwis’ first innings of 245...

