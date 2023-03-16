Blast from the past: Aussies edge Proteas to claim Test series
Today in SA sports history: March 17
16 March 2023 - 21:38
1953 — The second Test between South Africa and New Zealand ends in a tame draw in Auckland, with the hosts 31/2 at stumps chasing 333 for victory. The visitors, who won the series 1-0, were boosted by Russell Endean’s 116 in their first innings of 377. Spinner Hugh Tayfield took 5/62 in the Kiwis’ first innings of 245...
Blast from the past: Aussies edge Proteas to claim Test series
Today in SA sports history: March 17
1953 — The second Test between South Africa and New Zealand ends in a tame draw in Auckland, with the hosts 31/2 at stumps chasing 333 for victory. The visitors, who won the series 1-0, were boosted by Russell Endean’s 116 in their first innings of 377. Spinner Hugh Tayfield took 5/62 in the Kiwis’ first innings of 245...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos